Barton Creek Square will get a significant renovation, both inside and out, beginning now and extending through the winter. Simon, the mall’s owner, says the end result will be a brighter, more inviting atmosphere for shoppers. Retailers will remain open during construction.

The exterior modernization will include new entrances, updated signage and exterior amenities like canopies, fire pits and turf areas. Inside, the refresh will include new flooring, LED lighting and a family restroom with a designated nursing area next to the play zone. One innovation will be DWELL, a gathering place featuring lounge seating, televisions and workspaces with charging stations.

“Barton Creek Square has proudly served the Austin community for over 35 years, and our goal is to continuously evolve as a best-in-class shopping and dining destination,” says Scott Budge, Mall Manager at Barton Creek Square.