Barton Creek Square and Lakeline Mall invite the local community to a couple of Disney Junior Music Play Dates centered around music that aims to entertain and delight children of all ages. During the play dates, families will participate in activities such as an interactive mini concert at Lakeline Mall and a performance by Hey Lolly Band at Barton Creek Square.

The Barton Creek Square event will take place Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in JCPenney Court 1. The Lakeline Mall event will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Dillard’s Court 1.

Simon has created a national collaboration with Disney Junior to host play dates across the country. Disney Junior Play Dates will be held quarterly, featuring a different Disney Junior character to coincide with key shopping periods.