Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Challenger School Feb 2019

Marathon Kids Day

Around Austin

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has proclaimed Oct. 16, 2020, to be Marathon Kids Day in celebration of the 60,000 Austin ISD elementary and middle school students who will participate in the Marathon Day Kids program to stay active this school year.

Austin-based nonprofit Marathon Kids is celebrating 25 years of partnering with teachers and district leaders to get kids moving during the school day – both in person and at home! With a fun, free program that is implemented districtwide, Marathon Kids joins AISD in supporting health and wellness. For more information on the free Marathon Kids program, visit www.marathonkids.org/connect.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!