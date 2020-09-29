Austin Mayor Steve Adler has proclaimed Oct. 16, 2020, to be Marathon Kids Day in celebration of the 60,000 Austin ISD elementary and middle school students who will participate in the Marathon Day Kids program to stay active this school year.

Austin-based nonprofit Marathon Kids is celebrating 25 years of partnering with teachers and district leaders to get kids moving during the school day – both in person and at home! With a fun, free program that is implemented districtwide, Marathon Kids joins AISD in supporting health and wellness. For more information on the free Marathon Kids program, visit www.marathonkids.org/connect.