Marshall Middle School Grand Opening



This October, Austin ISD celebrated the grand opening of Dr. General Marshall Middle School, a new campus built as part of the 2017 Bond Program. Marshall Middle School was built to serve up to 800 students in Northeast Austin. The school opened for the inaugural sixth-grade class.

The grand opening included performances from Austin High School’s ballet group, Folklorico and the marching bands of LBJ and Northeast Early College High School, as well as tours of the new building. Formal remarks were given by Principal Jordan Benson, Interim Superintendent Matias Segura, members of the Austin ISD Board of Trustees, the Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and Marian Lavon Marshall, wife of the late Dr. Marshall.

The school is named after Dr. General Garwood Marshall, a prominent member of Austin’s Black community and a former professor of mathematics at Huston-Tillotson University.