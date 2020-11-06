Master Gohring Tai Chi and Kung Fu Has Moved!

Austin Family
Master Gohring’s Tai Chi and Kung Fu, voted Readers’ Poll Favorite year after year since 2007, has relocated just down the road to 5775 Airport Blvd. Limited in-studio classes, as well as a combination of in-studio and virtual classes, are now being offered. With Kick Butt Coffee as their new neighbor, parents can now grab a cup of coffee and relax next door during class.

Master Gohring’s started his studio in 1996 and has been helping children develop the strength, confidence and self-mastery skills to deal effectively with challenges and choices in life. The basic martial arts curriculum is focused on children and families, while still providing a highly comprehensive training program for the serious martial artist.

 

