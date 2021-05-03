Austin Family
Maternity Hospital Recognized

Around Austin

Ascension Seton Hays has been named one of the “Best Maternity Hospitals 2021” by Newsweek, in partnership with the Leapfrog Group, the national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality of U.S. health care facilities.

The medical center recently added a new maternity unit to meet growing demands. The hospital offers customized birth plans, spacious birthing rooms, couplet care to keep mother and baby together, and access to Dell Children’s specialists and NICU units.

Ascension Seton Hays was recognized for following important protocols to protect moms and babies. They also met standards for excellence in maternity care in areas such as low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries.

