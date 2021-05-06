The creators of Blue Genie Art Bazaar present the May Market, a new spring art and shopping experience that brings the best of Central Texas artists and their work together under one roof. The new event is a free, family-friendly experience showcasing handmade items. Women artists and women-owned businesses make up the majority of the over 100 exhibitors.

Organizers hope that the market can become another annual arts tradition in the community. The May Market offers one-of-a-kind gifts for spring milestones such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, anniversaries, weddings and more.

The event will run every Friday through Sunday from April 30 to May 31. See Blue Genie Art Bazaar for more info.