McKinney Rough Nature Days

We’ve got you covered with LCRA Parks Nature Days, a new half-day program at three LCRA parks in Bastrop County for groups of up to five people living in the same household. At least one participant must be 18 or older.
Small-group experiences are offered at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, Lake Bastrop North Shore Park and Lake Bastrop South Shore Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 7.
A variety of activities offered include:
- fly fishing
- kayaking and canoeing
- developing survival skills
- learning to be a wildlife detective, and more.