McKinney Rough Nature Days

We’ve got you covered with LCRA Parks Nature Days, a new half-day program at three LCRA parks in Bastrop County for groups of up to five people living in the same household. At least one participant must be 18 or older.

​

Small-group experiences are offered at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, Lake Bastrop North Shore Park and Lake Bastrop South Shore Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 7.

A variety of activities offered include:

fly fishing

kayaking and canoeing

developing survival skills

learning to be a wildlife detective, and more.

To learn more