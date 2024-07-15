Meaningful Employment for Students With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is announcing the launch of this year’s Summer Earn and Learn (SEAL) program for students ages 14-22 with disabilities. Through work-based learning, SEAL participants earn a paycheck as they learn new skills and gain professional experience. Employers participating in SEAL benefit from adding engaged and enthusiastic team members.

“The Summer Earn and Learn program is a valuable resource for employers who want to add team members and elevate the skill level of their future workforce,” says TWC Commissioner, Joe Esparza. “TWC continues to work with an expanding network of local employers to strengthen the Texas workforce system.”

Through the program, students learn about the employer’s industry and develop specialized knowledge and skills. Upon completing the work experience, some students have had the opportunity to become employed full-time.

Students interested in participating in SEAL should contact their local Texas Workforce Solutions office now for available summer work opportunities.

Visit: www.twc.texas.gov/vrnearme