The YMCA of Austin announced that more than 5,000 Austin-area families received financial assistance for YMCA membership in 2016 through the Y’s Membership for All program. “The Y is an important part of our young family’s life,” says Angela G., a Membership for All recipient. “We use the Child Watch, the gym, the pool, swim lessons, gymnastics and ballet as often as possible. Our family’s budget is pretty tight. We do not have a car payment or cable. We live fairly frugally and are so grateful to be able to benefit from the extra assistance given to us.”

The YMCA of Austin offers a range of activities to meet the needs of all ages, from infants to seniors. The Y also offers Special Needs Adaptive Programs (SNAP) for persons with disabilities. “The Y is for everyone,” says James Finck, YMCA of Austin President and CEO. “We’re here for all ages, genders, religions, races, ethnicities, orientations, abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds. We don’t turn anyone away who can’t afford to pay the membership or program fees.”