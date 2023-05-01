Memorial Day Patriotic Wind Sock

This is a simple craft for kids, and they will have fun using their creativity. Once finished, kids can hang their windsock at home or give it to a family who has lost a Veteran, or a Veteran they know.

Items Needed:

White string

White poster board or construction paper

Crepe paper or tissue paper

Stars or Red and Blue Markers (if you want to draw your own)

Instructions:

Decorate a sheet of paper with markers, crayons, paint, or stickers. Roll the paper widthwise into a tube, then glue, tape, or staple it shut. Bring the narrow ends of the paper together to form a tube. Secure the tube with glue, tape or staples Cut tissue paper or crepe paper into streamers. Tape or glue the streamersto the inside bottom edge of the windsock. Keep going until you’ve covered the entire inside edge with streamers. Punch 2 holes in the top of the windsock, directly across from each other. Thread a piece of string through both holes, then tie the ends together.

Source:

www.wikihow.com/Make-a-Windsock-for-Children

.