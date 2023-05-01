Memorial Day Patriotic Wind Sock

This is a simple craft for kids, and they will have fun using their creativity. Once finished, kids can hang their windsock at home or give it to a family who has lost a Veteran, or a Veteran they know.
Items Needed:
- White string
- White poster board or construction paper
- Crepe paper or tissue paper
- Stars or Red and Blue Markers (if you want to draw your own)
Instructions:
- Decorate a sheet of paper with markers, crayons, paint, or stickers.
- Roll the paper widthwise into a tube, then glue, tape, or staple it shut. Bring the narrow ends of the paper together to form a tube. Secure the tube with glue, tape or staples
- Cut tissue paper or crepe paper into streamers.
- Tape or glue the streamersto the inside bottom edge of the windsock. Keep going until you’ve covered the entire inside edge with streamers.
- Punch 2 holes in the top of the windsock, directly across from each other.
- Thread a piece of string through both holes, then tie the ends together.
Source:
www.wikihow.com/Make-a-Windsock-for-Children
.