Memorial Weekend Activities

Wondering what to do with that extra day off? Don’t forget the reason for this day in May: honoring the men and women who died while serving in our country’s armed forces. With that in mind, here are some great ways to have family fun and reflect on our fallen veterans.
- Attend a memorial ceremony. Teach your children about the pomp and gravity of the day by visiting a local ceremony, like the one in Lakeway on May 26 or the one in Georgetown on May 29.
- Absorb a history lesson. Visit a museum to learn about the struggle for freedom and liberty that has shaped our country. Camp Mabry hosts Close Assault 1944, the Austin History Center exhibits Finding Refuge in Austin and the Bullock Museum hosts Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade.
- Look up in the sky. Treat yourself and your family to an amazing night of stargazing with experts who can tell you all about our vast universe. Check out the free event each Friday at TXMOST in Cedar Park or the affordable presentation each night of Memorial weekend at Reimers Observatory (reservations required).
- Get out and explore nature. Find inspiration in the world around you at the Woodland Faerie Trail at Zilker Botanical Garden or the Splash & Bash at Zip Lost Pines.