Meta Enhances Parental Controls and Teen Protections in Texas

Meta’s recent enhancements to its social media platforms offer significant benefits for Texas teens and their parents, aiming to foster safer online environments and provide greater parental oversight.

Enhanced Parental Controls

In compliance with Texas’s Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment (SCOPE) Act, Meta has introduced features allowing parents to:

Monitor and Update Account Settings: Parents can view and modify their teen’s account configurations to ensure appropriate privacy and security measures are in place.

Set Usage Time Limits: The ability to establish daily time restrictions helps manage screen time and promote healthy digital habits.

Approve App Downloads: Parents have the authority to approve or block app installations, adding an extra layer of control over the content accessible to their teens.

Delete Accounts: If necessary, parents can permanently remove their teen's Facebook or Instagram account, ensuring complete disengagement from the platforms.

Automatic Protections for Teens

Teens under 16 are automatically enrolled in Teen Accounts, which come with default settings designed to enhance safety:

Private Accounts: Only approved followers can view and interact with a teen’s content, reducing exposure to strangers.

Messaging Restrictions: Teens can receive messages only from users they follow or are connected with, minimizing unsolicited contact.

Sensitive Content Filters: The most restrictive settings limit exposure to potentially harmful or inappropriate content across the platforms.

Parental Involvement and Transparency

Meta’s tools empower parents to be actively involved in their teen’s online experience: