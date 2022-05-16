Mindcraft Build Challenge



Minecraft Education, working with C40 (a global network of mayors taking action to confront the climate crisis), invited three cities from around the world to participate in a Minecraft Build Challenge. Austin was one of the three chosen. The challenge will provide young people the opportunity to create more sustainable cities.

Austin Independent School District will host the citywide challenge that calls for students to design a modern transportation system for Austin that can meet the city’s net-zero goals by the year 2040. Students must demonstrate an understanding of what net-zero means and demonstrate creative solutions for how leaders might improve transportation while reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Top finalists will be highlighted remotely in Sweden on June 2-3 at the Stockholm+50, celebrating 50 years of global environmental action.