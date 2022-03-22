Mindful Schools

Two Austin-based businesses, Mind Oasis and Unscripted Heart, announced a partnership to bring a mindfulness curriculum to local schools to reduce the effects of stress in students and faculty. The program provides children, teachers and parents simple tools that can increase learning, deepen understanding and foster well-being. The partnership plans to implement school=wide programs in 10 local elementary schools this year.

Kathy Goecke, a principal of one of the participating elementary schools, explains, “This mindfulness program has changed the fabric of our school. It has gifted students who could not regulate their behavior a valuable tool to calm their brains and gain control over their actions.”

Mindfulness helps the brain become more resilient to stress, which promotes a sense of well-being. When practiced schoolwide, it creates environments that are more conducive to learning. Details about the program can be found at mindoasis.org/mindfulness.