Teachers, students and parents at Westlake High School benefitted from a mindfulness program in early October. A mobile PeaceBox was available on campus to help people manage stress through guided breathing exercises and the practice of being present.

Local organizations helped provide the visit from PeaceBox through the “Summer of Giving” program. After booking a mindfulness program for its own employees and staff, an organization can designate a beneficiary for a gift of mindfulness training.

“At a time when students are experiencing more pressure at school than ever, mindfulness practice offers countless benefits to students struggling with stress and anxiety,” says Stacy Thrash, owner and founder of PeaceBox. “We could not be happier to see the community coming together to support this objective.”