Counselors and teachers at Westlake High School recently completed a six-week meditation and mindfulness program by Austin-based PeaceBox. The Mindfulness@School program was tailored to provide faculty and staff with tools to reduce stress and fatigue, increase energy and awareness, and improve behavioral issues.

Participants in the training ranged from first time meditators to experienced meditation regulars. “I thoroughly enjoyed the training and am motivated and excited about the different ways we will be able to bring this practice into our school, culture and community,” says one training participant. “I feel more grounded after going through the training and have a renewed sense of inspiration.”

Since opening in 2017, PeaceBox has offered classes, trainings, workshops and retreats. Its two mobile meditation studios visit workplaces, schools and other community locations.