Mobile Libraries

Around Austin |

Mobile Libraries

Round Rock ISD’s Library Services has announced the summer location schedule for its Pop-Up Library program.  At the Pop-Up Library, students and families have access to a wide variety of books to take home and enjoy. Distributed books can be kept, returned or exchanged during any Pop-Up Library location visit.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. during June, the Round Rock ISD Food Services truck, Rockin’ Fresh Eats, will be serving meals at Pop-Up Library locations. Children 18 years old and younger are provided healthy meals at no cost as part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Pop-Up Library dates and times are subject to change. Sign up for event notifications via text, by texting @4fb6k to 81010 or receive reminders via email, by sending an email to 4fb6@mail.remind.com.

June dates, locations and times:

  • Thursday, Jun 7: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.
  • Thursday, Jun 7: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.
  • Tuesday, Jun 12: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.
  • Wednesday, Jun 13: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Wednesday, Jun 13: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Thursday, Jun 14: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.
  • Sunday, Jun 17: 2 – 4 p.m. at WilCo Regional Animal Shelter, 1855 SE Innerloop
  • Tuesday, Jun 19: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.
  • Wednesday, Jun 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Wednesday, Jun 20: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Thursday, Jun 21: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.
  • Thursday, Jun 21: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

July dates, locations and times:

  • Tuesday, Jul 10: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.
  • Wednesday, Jul 11: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Wednesday, Jul 11: 5 – 8 p.m. at Gattiland, 1150 N. I- 35 Frontage Rd.
  • Thursday, Jul 12: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.
  • Tuesday, Jul 17: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.
  • Wednesday, Jul 18: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Wednesday, Jul 18: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Thursday, Jul 19: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.
  • Thursday, Jul 19: 5 – 7 p.m. Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.
  • Tuesday, Jul 24: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.
  • Wednesday, Jul 25: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Wednesday, Jul 25: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.
  • Thursday, Jul 26: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

The Summer Food Service Program is a US Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Lone Star State and by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). Food sales and service to adults is not permitted.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!