Round Rock ISD’s Library Services has announced the summer location schedule for its Pop-Up Library program. At the Pop-Up Library, students and families have access to a wide variety of books to take home and enjoy. Distributed books can be kept, returned or exchanged during any Pop-Up Library location visit.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. during June, the Round Rock ISD Food Services truck, Rockin’ Fresh Eats, will be serving meals at Pop-Up Library locations. Children 18 years old and younger are provided healthy meals at no cost as part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Pop-Up Library dates and times are subject to change. Sign up for event notifications via text, by texting @4fb6k to 81010 or receive reminders via email, by sending an email to 4fb6@mail.remind.com.

June dates, locations and times:

Thursday, Jun 7: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.

Thursday, Jun 7: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

Tuesday, Jun 12: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.

Wednesday, Jun 13: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Wednesday, Jun 13: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Thursday, Jun 14: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

Sunday, Jun 17: 2 – 4 p.m. at WilCo Regional Animal Shelter, 1855 SE Innerloop

Tuesday, Jun 19: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.

Wednesday, Jun 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Wednesday, Jun 20: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Thursday, Jun 21: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.

Thursday, Jun 21: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

July dates, locations and times:



Tuesday, Jul 10: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.

Wednesday, Jul 11: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Wednesday, Jul 11: 5 – 8 p.m. at Gattiland, 1150 N. I- 35 Frontage Rd.

Thursday, Jul 12: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

Tuesday, Jul 17: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.

Wednesday, Jul 18: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Wednesday, Jul 18: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Thursday, Jul 19: 7 – 9 a.m. at RR Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main St.

Thursday, Jul 19: 5 – 7 p.m. Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

Tuesday, Jul 24: 5 – 7 p.m. at Springwoods Park, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.

Wednesday, Jul 25: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Wednesday, Jul 25: 5 – 8 p.m. at a surprise Pop-Up location TBA.

Thursday, Jul 26: 5 – 7 p.m. at Mesa Village Park, Georgetown St.

The Summer Food Service Program is a US Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Lone Star State and by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). Food sales and service to adults is not permitted.