MOD Pizza Charities

MOD Pizza recently announced the results of its annual Spreading MODness Week: More than $240,000 donated to over 165 charities supporting at-risk youth and families. MOD donated $1 from every pizza sold the week of November 22-27, 2016, at each of its 179 locations across the U.S. and U.K.

Local charities that benefitted include:Austin Children’s Shelter, Eanes Education Foundation, Explore Austin, Hays CISD Education Foundation,Lake Travis Education Foundation, Lifeworks Austin and Pflugerville Education Foundation.

“We are so proud of our MOD Squad who rallied together to choose and support a meaningful charity,” says Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD. “At MOD, we’re committed to proving that a business can do well, while also doing good.”

Spreading MODness began in 2013 as a way to celebrate the company’s anniversary. To see a full list of the charities supported, visit Spreading MODness 2016 or watch the Spreading MODness Video.