Modernization Begins at Pecan Springs Elementary School

Austin Independent School District (AISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the official start of renovations for Pecan Springs Elementary School. The school is receiving full campus modernization as part of the district’s 2022 Bond Program. The project will include new flexible spaces, safety and security upgrades, outdoor learning areas, and other unique features to support a diverse range of learning styles.

Students, teachers, district leaders, and community members gathered at the school to celebrate the milestone event. Every AISD modernization project has a Campus Architectural Team (CAT) consisting of teachers, staff, families, and community members. The team offers input to the architect and construction teams throughout the planning process to help ensure that the new facilities address the specific needs of their school by incorporating input from their respective communities. For more information on the 2022 Bond Program visit www.AISDFuture.com.