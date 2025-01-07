Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Harmony Public Schools
Basis Ed 2024

Modernization Begins at Pecan Springs Elementary School

Austin in Action

 

Austin Independent School District (AISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the official start of renovations for Pecan Springs Elementary School. The school is receiving full campus modernization as part of the district’s 2022 Bond Program. The project will include new flexible spaces, safety and security upgrades, outdoor learning areas, and other unique features to support a diverse range of learning styles.

 

Students, teachers, district leaders, and community members gathered at the school to celebrate the milestone event. Every AISD modernization project has a Campus Architectural Team (CAT) consisting of teachers, staff, families, and community members. The team offers input to the architect and construction teams throughout the planning process to help ensure that the new facilities address the specific needs of their school by incorporating input from their respective communities. For more information on the 2022 Bond Program visit www.AISDFuture.com.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!