Austin is the scene for this year’s Mom 2.0 Summit, a conference for influencers and leaders who create content online and on air in parenting, entertainment, food, politics, business, marketing, technology, social change, travel and design. Many of the attendees are parents themselves, and often found they could earn more income blogging than through their previous day jobs. Now in its 11th year, the sold-out summit has registered over 1,100 attendees, who will gather to discuss issues, trends, technology and best practices. Keynote speakers include Amber Tamblyn, M. J. Hegar and Brené Brown.