Mom, Dad, and Tween Bookclub is back in February! Join the Carver Museum on Feb. 13 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. for a discussion on the thought-provoking book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.

Contact Yolanda King (facilitator) via email to RSVP and receive the Zoom link: yolanda@tangledpress.com.