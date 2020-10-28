Austin Family
Moonlight Movies at Wolf Ranch Town Center

Around Austin

Wolf Ranch Town Center and partnering sponsor RDC Paving present Moonlight Movies, a free drive-in movie experience for the holidays. The parking lot of the Georgetown shopping center will be transformed into a social distancing-safe cinema, showcasing classic family favorites. 

November’s featured presentation, “Elf,” will be shown on Nov. 20, followed by “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 18.

The goal is to provide the community with a festive, fun, socially-distanced movie experience. See wolfranchtowncenter.com for more information on this and other upcoming events, including a weekly Saturday farmers market and an artisan market on Nov. 7.

