Just in time for Mother’s Day, here’s a beautiful bouquet of hydrangeas you can make for Mom using homemade bubble paint! This activity is perfect for children ages 3 through early elementary school. Note that an adult’s help is needed to make the bubble paint. This activity can be expanded to create a wide range of creative, open-ended works of art!

Materials to Make Hydrangeas

• Construction paper in white and green

• Scissors

• Glue

• Plastic straws (one for each child)

• Dishes with low sides, like pie pans (one for each color)

• Once recipe of Bubble Paint

Recipe for Bubble Paint

• 6 cups hot water

• 2 cups clear dishwashing soap

• ¾ cup light corn syrup

• Food coloring

To Make Bubble Paint

1. Combine hot water, soap and corn syrup. Mix well.

2. Tip: If you’re making different colors of paint, pour some of the bubble solution into separate containers, then add the food coloring. The more food coloring you add to the solution, the more vibrant the paint colors.

To Make Hydrangeas

1. Fill a low-sided dish (like a pie pan) with a quarter of the bubble paint.

2. Blow into the solution with a straw to make bubbles. Continue to blow gently until the bubbles form a dome shape.

3. Press the white paper onto the bubbles without touching the liquid bubbles. Repeat as many times as desired.

4. Once dry, cut the bubble pictures into flower cluster shapes and glue them to a second piece of construction paper. Cut and add several green leaves, tucking them under the flower shapes.

