A free Mother’s Day concert called Strings in the Park takes place May 12, 2019 at the lawn near Central Market. The concert pairs renowned string master Will Taylor with music legend Kevin Russell of Shinyribs and The Gourds for an afternoon of family-friendly music.

The concert is sponsored by KUTX, Central Market and BioIntegrity.net, with the aim to raise awareness of the significance of protecting wildlife and wild spaces. Activities begin at 2 p.m. with samplings of snacks and beverages from Austin food vendors.