Mother’s Day: What to Do

Looking for what to do in Austin this Mother’s Day weekend? Here’s a roundup of free and low-cost events around Central Texas that will tickle the fancy of moms young and old!

Saturday, May 13

70th Birthday Splash: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zilker Park. The Barton Springs Conservancy celebrates 70 years of the Barton Springs Bathhouse with a FREE parade around the springs, group plunge into the pool and birthday cake.

Día de las Madres: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Round Rock. This FREE event honors moms with live music, performances, photos with mom, prizes, arts & crafts for the kids, plus the first 200 moms will receive a free carnation.

Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Mabry. Admission is $5 for this opportunity to get up-close and personal with ambulances, fire trucks, bulldozers and more. This event benefits SAFE programs at Austin Children’s Shelter.

O. Henry Pun-Off: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the O. Henry Museum. Laugh along at this FREE event pitting the wittiest punsters against each other for top prizes. Food trucks and live music round out the offerings.

Second Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laguna Gloria. The FREE family art-making workshop occurs monthly. This month’s theme is “Recycled Robots.”

Shakespeare in the Park: 8 p.m. at Zilker Hillside Theater. Austin Shakespeare delivers a FREE rollicking performance of The Comedy of Errors.

Sunday, May 14

Family Days: noon to 4 p.m. at Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum. This FREE event offers children’s yoga, story time, live music and craft activities.

Courthouse Tours: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Williamson Museum. Take a trip back in time with this FREE tour of the Williamson County Courthouse.

Real World Music Showcase: 4 to 6 p.m. at Emo’s. Enjoy FREE live music from around the world as Anthropos Arts students and their very accomplished mentors showcase their hard work.

Mother’s Day Concert: 7 p.m. at the Texas Capitol Building. The Austin Symphonic Band treats moms and their families to a FREE concert to finish out a spectacular weekend.

Moms: your job is hard and we salute you!