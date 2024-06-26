Then

Known as one of the most beautiful lookout spots in town, Mount Bonnell has long been an Austin favorite. Resting 775ft. above sea level and overlooking the Colorado River, this now 5.1-acre historic linear park is the highest point in Austin, offering a blend of natural beauty and interesting history.

In the early days, Mount Bonnell was a remote, rugged area known for its breathtaking views. The name “Mount Bonnell” is believed to honor George W. Bonnell, a soldier who fought for independence and later served as the Commissioner of Indian Affairs for the Republic of Texas.

Beginning in the 1830’s, families would visit this vista for picnics, hikes and to enjoy the natural beauty. Breathtaking views have long been a reward of the steep hike to the summit, which kids and adults alike enjoy. From its discovery up to the current day, you really can’t beat the stunning panorama of the river and surrounding areas from this beloved spot.