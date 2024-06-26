Then
Known as one of the most beautiful lookout spots in town, Mount Bonnell has long been an Austin favorite. Resting 775ft. above sea level and overlooking the Colorado River, this now 5.1-acre historic linear park is the highest point in Austin, offering a blend of natural beauty and interesting history.
In the early days, Mount Bonnell was a remote, rugged area known for its breathtaking views. The name “Mount Bonnell” is believed to honor George W. Bonnell, a soldier who fought for independence and later served as the Commissioner of Indian Affairs for the Republic of Texas.
Beginning in the 1830’s, families would visit this vista for picnics, hikes and to enjoy the natural beauty. Breathtaking views have long been a reward of the steep hike to the summit, which kids and adults alike enjoy. From its discovery up to the current day, you really can’t beat the stunning panorama of the river and surrounding areas from this beloved spot.
Now
Today, Mount Bonnell is well-equipped for visitors, with ample parking, well-maintained trails and roughly 100 steps that make the climb a bit more accessible. Once at the top, kids can explore and enjoy the wide-open spaces, while parents pause to take in the incredible views. Along the trails, signs provide interesting facts about the area’s history and ecology, making the visit both fun and educational. The best part is that this peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of Austin is just off Mopac.
Pencil in a visit to this iconic Austin spot this summer and soak up the breathtaking views of Austin’s skyline and the meandering Colorado River from the top. Mount Bonnell continues to be a beloved landmark for families, blending historical significance with natural beauty and ensuring a memorable experience for all ages. It’s a must-add to your Summer 2024 list.
Brittany Williams is a writer and Realtor® in Austin where she loves exploring the city’s green spaces with her husband, son and daughter.