Local mother and volunteer Stephanie Hopkins will represent Austin in competing for the title of Mrs. Texas America on May 5-6, 2017, in Corsicana, TX. Hopkins and her husband, Brett, have three sons, ages 9, 5 and 2.

A survivor of domestic violence and family violence herself, Hopkins volunteers with SAFE and is committed to rerouting the course and cycle of domestic violence.

“It’s time for American families to realize and appreciate how valuable a solid, stable and present father is in our society,” she says.

Contestants for the Mrs. Texas Pageant must be married and live in the city or county they represent. The winner of May’s competition will advance to compete for the title of Mrs. America in August 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

Photo by Aubry Ramsey Photography