More than 800 people are expected to raise over $130,000 at Walk MS: Austin on Oct. 29. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with multiple sclerosis and those who care about them to connect, join together and be inspired.
The event will take place at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The site opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Genentech, Novartis and Sanofi Genzyme are national sponsors of Walk MS.
For more information, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
Date/Time Date(s) – 10/29/20169:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Dell Diamond Categories Family Events Fund Raiser Cost: Free, fundraising encouraged Website: nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/TXHWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28004 Phone Number: 512-340-2713 Additional Information: Walk MS is a charity walk series that take place in over 550 locations with more than 330,000 people participating annually. We’ve been walking since 1988 and to […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 02/01/2017All Day Location Trail behind Lakeway City Hall Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.lakeway-tx.gov/index.aspx?nid=315 Phone Number: 512-314-7532 Additional Information: Take a walk – read a book! The trail behind City Hall is the site of StoryWalk for the first two weeks of February. A different Valentine-themed book is featured each year. […]
