More than 800 people are expected to raise over $130,000 at Walk MS: Austin on Oct. 29. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with multiple sclerosis and those who care about them to connect, join together and be inspired.

The event will take place at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The site opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Genentech, Novartis and Sanofi Genzyme are national sponsors of Walk MS.

For more information, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org .