The Texas Museum of Science & Technology (TXMoST) has closed its interim museum facility located on Toro Grande Drive in Cedar Park. The final day of operation was March 18, 2018. The facility opened in March 2015 as a “proof-of-concept” museum with a three-year lease. Now, the museum will concentrate on future goals.

“We are focusing on community outreach programs and fundraising to open an even more exciting and engaging facility in our future,” says TXMoST Board Chair Liz Lathan. “Our priorities are developing further partnerships, recruiting new board members and building a community of like-minded supporters.”

TXMoST will continue to operate its mobile planetarium program, bringing science and technology to local schools and organizations in the Central Texas area.