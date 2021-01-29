Museum News

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation launched a new Art Museum Futures Fund to help mid-sized museums through the turbulent times caused by the pandemic. Austin’s Mexic-Arte Museum was among the recipients. Funds from the grant will aid with museum exhibitions, the development of an Art Education department and additional visitor programming.

There is a new look coming to the Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin. The comprehensive grounds redesign will unify and revitalize the museum campus through architectural and landscape improvements.

The centerpiece of the project is the Moody Patio, a gathering space between the museum’s two main buildings that will be framed by 15 petal-shaped structures to create a shade canopy and highlight views of Ellsworth Kelly’s “Austin” and the Texas Capitol.

A winding pathway landscaped with native trees and plants will connect all approaches to the museum and offer small garden areas and seating for relaxing and socializing.