The Texas Museum of Science and Technology (TXMOST) in Cedar Park announced it will close from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 to remodel exhibition space, expand the TimeWalk exhibit and install two new touring exhibits. The renovated space will be unveiled at an opening gala on Sept. 21.

For nearly 13 years, TXMOST was known as the Austin Planetarium and provided programs around Central Texas with a mobile planetarium. In March 2015, TXMOST established a fixed facility in Cedar Park. For more information, visit txmost.org.

The touring Tutankhamun exhibition leaves TXMOST on Aug. 22 as the museum closes for a month of renovation. Photo courtesy of TXMOST.