Beginning August 31, 2018, the LBJ Presidential Library at UT Austin will offer free admission to low-income visitors. The Library’s new admission policy coincides with the 54th anniversary of the Food Stamp Act, signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson on August 31, 1968.

To qualify for free admission, visitors must present the following cards along with a valid photo ID:

The LBJ Library will provide free admission for up to 4 people.

In offering this free admission, the LBJ Library is joining with Museums for All, a cooperative that encourages families of all backgrounds to visit museums. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country.

