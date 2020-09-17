Austin Museums Reopen!

Much of Austin Museum Day 2020 will be celebrated virtually, but several area museums have recently reopened for in-person visits. New protocols have been put in place to promote social distancing. Many have reduced their open days and hours, require advanced reservations and call for masks when indoors or in close proximity of others. Quite a few outdoor museums are back in action, which make for great family destinations as we roll into fall!

NOW OPEN:

AUSTIN MUSEUM DAY 2020

For a full of listing of this Sunday’s Austin Museum Day activities – craft projects, virtual tours, gallery talks and more – hosted by different venues around Austin throughout the day, visit austinmuseums.org/museumday.

Get out and explore somewhere new or hop around Austin right from your own home! Where will your curiosity lead you this Museum Day?