Austin ISD has been recognized by the National Association for Music Merchants (NAMM) as one of the Best Communities for Music Education. This is the 19th year that NAMM has awarded individual schools and school districts for their commitment to music education.

“The schools and districts we recognize this year – both new and repeat honorees – represent a diverse group of urban, rural and suburban districts and demographics,” says Mary Luehrsen of The NAMM Foundation. “Along with a strong commitment to music education, there are two common traits that each program shares: consistent funding that anchors music education as part of the core curriculum and music programs that are located in communities where music education is viewed as a jewel of the school system.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, AISD submitted information on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.