Orpheus Academy of Music, a classical music school in Northwest Austin, will mark its 15th anniversary with a celebratory student performance at New York City’s acclaimed Carnegie Hall. Forty students will travel to perform on the Weill Hall stage on June 29, 2018.

Klondike Steadman, director of musical arts at Orpheus Academy of Music, says, “The excitement to participate in this trip was so high that some students actually slept outside the school, waiting in line to ensure that they got a spot.”

One of the students taking part in the recital is 12-year-old Casey Irwin. At age 5, Casey suffered a stroke, which left her with major language challenges and partial paralysis. She recovered well, but due to weakness on her right side, she plays piano with her left hand only. Casey’s mother says music played a big role in her recovery. “She actually relearned to talk, in part, through singing.”