Music can do more than soothe the savage beast. Members of the Orpheus Academy of Music faculty performed a recital in February to benefit CASA of Travis County. The show at First Presbyterian Church of Austin included short skits from Broadway musicals along with piano and voice performances. Admission was free and donations to CASA were accepted at the door.

So far this year, Orpheus has raised over $800 for CASA and has donated thousands over the past years. CASA of Travis County supports volunteers who advocate in the court system for more than 1,800 children who have been abused or neglected.