In its first production for older children, the Austin Public Library is hosting Literature Live! Presents: The Fifolet for youth ages 8 to 12. The term fifolet comes from Louisiana folklore and refers to a glowing ball of light, often rumored to mark buried pirate treasure. Each production includes live musical accompaniment by Joseph Palmer of the Austin Guitar Society.

Shows will be performed on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at University Hills Branch; on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Manchaca Rd. Branch; on Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. at Little Walnut Creek Branch; on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at Faulk Central Library; on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at Windsor Park Branch; and on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. at Recycled Reads. For more information, visit library.austintexas.gov.

Joseph Palmer rehearses for Literature Live! Presents: The Fifolet. 

