Musical Theater

Around Austin |

Musical Theater

A musical theater favorite comes to Bass Concert Hall in the form of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I. Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production, directed by Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I features such beloved classics such as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Tickets are available at BroadwayInAustin.com.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!