A musical theater favorite comes to Bass Concert Hall in the form of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I. Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production, directed by Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I features such beloved classics such as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Tickets are available at BroadwayInAustin.com.