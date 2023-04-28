N, S, E W Fun in Every Direction!

North – Cameron Park Zoo

Wanting a little more from your wildlife experience than Austin’s quaint rescue zoo? Then check out Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. It’s an easy one hour and 30 minute drive from central Austin, and the zoo does not disappoint.

The 52 acre zoo first opened in 1993, and every year since then they’ve added animals in lush, well cared for habitats. The zoo boasts over 1,700 animals, representing 300 different species. That includes endangered orangutans, tigers and Komodo dragons.

Keep in mind that weekdays at the zoo are less crowded than weekends. Pack your lunch if you want to cut costs, but know that there are several eateries on the zoo grounds to choose from. The Treetop Café provides a kid-friendly menu and a zoo souvenir with a kids’ meal.

Ever wonder how a zoo sounds at night? Find out at Cameron Park’s “Wild Night” events. Kids can bring flashlights and the tour guides will lead visitors through the various exhibits to see and hear how the animals live it up at night!

For tickets and more information, go to: www.cameronparkzoo.com