Kiddie Academy of Round Rock recently received accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). NAEYC sets research-based standards and provides resources to improve early childhood program quality and enhance the professional development and working conditions of program staff.

“Here at Kiddie Academy, we always aspire to achieve the highest educational standards,” says Richard Peterson, VP of Education at Kiddie Academy. “Achieving NAEYC accreditation is a proud moment for us.”