National Child Passenger Safety Week Sept 19-25

September marks Baby Safety Month and serves as a reminder for parents to brush up on their car seat knowledge. And according to new Chicco research,* 60% of parents plan to take more family road trips in the coming year, making it critical that the baby is safe in the backseat with more time expected on the road.

Here are three key car seat reminders parents should keep in mind, whether heading on a family road trip to Grandma’s or running errands, according to Chicco’s Child Passenger Safety Technician Josh Dilts:

Consider child comfort: 42% of children spend four or more hours in their car seat in a typical week and child comfort goes hand-in-hand with safety. Chicco designs each seat with meticulous care to each seat contour, built specifically to fit your child correctly. Also, new fabric technologies like ADAPT and ClearTex enhance your child’s comfort .

Perform this easy at-home installation test: When it comes to car seat installation, 55% of parents do not know or are not sure what the ‘inch test’ is. To perform this simple check, grab the car seat or base at the belt path, and pull it forward and side-to-side. If it moves more than one inch in any direction, reinstall and test again.

Know when your car seat expires: Over a quarter of parents do not know or were unsure if car seats expire. They do, and it’s important that parents keep track of the expiration date. All car seats have expiration dates, and you can always find the white manufacturer’s label on the underside of all Chicco car seats and bases.

For parents looking for additional car seat safety information, www.ChiccoUSA.com offers resources including how to choose a car seat, car seat comparisons and step-by-step installation videos.

*Results based on Chicco survey of 1,004 U.S. parents in August 2021