It’s that time in the school year for award ceremonies. Round Rock ISD has recently announced that 103 of its scholars have been chosen as National Merit Scholarship Finalists. Every year the National Merit Scholarship program chooses the highest achieving students to be Finalists, based on their academic accomplishments, abilities and skills.

A variety of information is available for National Merit Scholarship selectors to evaluate including the Finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the finalist’s own essay according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Approximately 7,600 National Merit Scholarship award winners will be announced by June, according to the organization.