Looking for an alternative to traditional Easter egg dye kits? Here are some tips for beautiful, naturally dyed eggs.
Warning: This activity requires adult supervision!
What You Need
- up to 12 eggs (uncooked)
- 1 quart of water
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar
- items for dyeing*: 2 to 3 Tbls. turmeric for yellow;2 containers of fresh blueberries for blue; 1 bunch of sliced beets for pink; skins of 6 red or yellow onions for rust; petals from 6 marigolds for olive green
- Optional: crayons or rubber bands for creating designs
* Instead of these items, you can use Eco-Eggs, a natural egg coloring kit made from organic vegetable and plant extracts.
What You Do
- Place dye ingredients in a pan with 1 quart water and 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar. (The vinegar helps break down the shells of the eggs, making them easier to peel.)
- If you want to add designs on the eggs using crayons or rubber bands, do that now.
- Add the eggs to the water and make sure they are submerged.
- Boil for 15 minutes, then transfer the eggs to a bowl filled with ice water.
- Let the eggs chill for at least 20 minutes, then remove them from the water and refrigerate.
Wheatsville
Contributed by Raquel Dadomo of Wheatsville Co-op. Wheatsville Co-op is a natural foods cooperative grocery store, serving Austin since 1976.