Naturally-Dyed Easter Eggs

Looking for an alternative to traditional Easter egg dye kits? Here are some tips for beautiful, naturally dyed eggs.

Warning: This activity requires adult supervision!

What You Need

up to 12 eggs (uncooked)

1 quart of water

1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar

items for dyeing*: 2 to 3 Tbls. turmeric for yellow;2 containers of fresh blueberries for blue; 1 bunch of sliced beets for pink; skins of 6 red or yellow onions for rust; petals from 6 marigolds for olive green

Optional: crayons or rubber bands for creating designs

* Instead of these items, you can use Eco-Eggs, a natural egg coloring kit made from organic vegetable and plant extracts.

What You Do

Place dye ingredients in a pan with 1 quart water and 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar. (The vinegar helps break down the shells of the eggs, making them easier to peel.) If you want to add designs on the eggs using crayons or rubber bands, do that now. Add the eggs to the water and make sure they are submerged. Boil for 15 minutes, then transfer the eggs to a bowl filled with ice water. Let the eggs chill for at least 20 minutes, then remove them from the water and refrigerate.

Wheatsville

Contributed by Raquel Dadomo of Wheatsville Co-op. Wheatsville Co-op is a natural foods cooperative grocery store, serving Austin since 1976.