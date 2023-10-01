Navigating Big Feelings

Likewise, there’s the delightful “A Lot Like Batman” by Keith Negley, which reveals a child’s budding inner person. With clever use of text placement, a semi-hidden main character, and an obsession with DC’s Batman, Negley’s story and illustrations detail the power of being truly yourself within a group of friends. The language is addressed directly to the reader and a soft (but vibrant) color palette invites children into an exploration of their own emotional needs. Even if your kids simply get the book to see the art, it is worthwhile.