Local Austin authors have been busy this summer unveiling just the titles you’ll want to read.

Lucy and the String is artist Vanessa Roeder’s picture book debut and goes on sale Aug. 11. With strong lines and vivid color, Roeder tells the story of a little girl’s insatiable curiosity and the endless possibilities that result. The spunky, vintage style will appeal to fans of Jon Klassen and Oliver Jeffers.

Noonday Collection founder Jessica Honegger’s book, Imperfect Courage: Live a Life of Purpose by Leaving Comfort and Going Scared, debuts on Aug. 21. Part call-to-action, part memoir, Honegger walks readers through the lessons she’s learned in life and business: fighting fear, embracing collaboration and pursuing what they’re meant to do.