Several Austin-area authors have new books on the shelves this month.

Forest Therapy by certified life coach Sarah Ivens debuted on Sept. 4 and explores the forest bathing trend — also known to the Japanese as shinrin-yoku and to the Scandinavians as friluftsliv. The author offers several simple activities for breaking out of our indoor hibernation and reconnecting with nature.

On sale beginning Oct. 1, Jennifer Coleman’s Texas Nutcracker is a retelling of the classic Nutcracker story. In this version set at Fort Davis, it’s December 24, 1883, and Colonel Grierson has arrived bearing a nutcracker who looks just like a Texas soldier. The tale features a Rattlesnake King, a Bluebonnet Fairy and a trip to the Land of the Wildflowers.

Earlier this summer, teen author and illustrator Jane Conquest unveiled her latest work, See Her, a novel about boy-meets-girl teenage romance. But in this telling, the love they share is less than dreamy.