Several Austin authors have new books that either recently debuted or are about to come out.

Cate Berry’s picture book Penguin & Tiny Shrimp Don’t Do Bedtime!, released on May 8, chronicles the adventures of a pair whose imaginations run wild as they definitely do not tell a bedtime story — not even close.

Samantha M. Clark’s first novel, The Boy, the Boat, and the Beast, tells the story of a boy’s struggle to survive after washing up on a mysterious beach. Written for ages 8 – 12, the book goes on sale June 26.

The Handmade Mama, by Mary Helen Leonard, was released on May 1 and offers a collection of crafts, recipes and projects to support mothers and their babies through pregnancy and the first year postpartum.

Chef Adrian Davila of Seguin, Texas, released Cowboy Barbecue in April. The cookbook contains 75 recipes that go beyond standard grilling to include tips for smoking, underground cooking and spit methods.