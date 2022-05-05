Austin Family
New Aquatics Center Opens

Austin in Action


Eanes ISD has opened a new Aquatics Center adjacent to the Westlake Athletic Community Center (WACC). The facility was built with funds from the district’s 2019 bond program, finalizing a decades-long push for a school district pool. 

The pool will be used by the Westlake High School swimming and diving programs, with a possible middle school expansion swim program, potential water polo and other district swim activities. Other intended uses will include community pool time, swim lessons and swim club rentals.

A new swim facility opened in Westlake.
Photo courtesy of Eanes ISD.

