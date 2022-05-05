New Aquatics Center Opens



Eanes ISD has opened a new Aquatics Center adjacent to the Westlake Athletic Community Center (WACC). The facility was built with funds from the district’s 2019 bond program, finalizing a decades-long push for a school district pool.

The pool will be used by the Westlake High School swimming and diving programs, with a possible middle school expansion swim program, potential water polo and other district swim activities. Other intended uses will include community pool time, swim lessons and swim club rentals.

Photo courtesy of Eanes ISD.