Local author and teacher Nicholas Solis has published a new bilingual picture book, “My Town Mi Pueblo,” about two cousins from opposite sides of the US/Mexico border who visit each other’s towns and delight in their similarities and differences. Each spread features the same scene on each side of the border – one side with one cousin in English and one with the other cousin en español.

Readers get to see how two incredibly vibrant cultures live side-by-side and realize that despite living in separate countries with different languages, both cousins have a world of things in.